MICHIGAN — The Michigan primary election is upon us and all across the state, Michiganders will be casting their votes to determine candidates for our next governor, congressional and local leaders, and city- and county-wide ballot initiatives.

Polls are open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will be open until 8 p.m. Before you head out, here’s a look at what you need to know about the Michigan primary election:

Election Day forecast

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a chance of rain (40 percent) and possible thunderstorms around 7 a.m. when polls open and then again in the afternoon. The skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a high near 85 degrees. There will be a slight breeze around 6 mph.

Casting your ballot in the primary election

Still need to do your research? Patch has got you covered on the resources you need to make your choice:

If you’re still making your choices or want to do research on your community’s candidates, check out a sample ballot for your precinct here.

If you’re wondering which races are included in this election in Michigan, see all the candidates and their positions here.

Last but not least, verify your polling location to be sure you know where to vote here.

Heated races this election

This election day Aug. 7, Michiganders will narrow down the candidates vying for a the governor’s position in the November election. Three Democrats, three Republicans and two Libertarians are on the ballot.

According to a recent poll just before election day, Republican candidate Bill Schuette and Democratic candidate Gretchen Whitmer were in the lead. Read more on that race here or catch up on the gubernatorial debates held a few weeks ago.

Michiganders will also choose which Republican candidate to run against U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, the Democratic incumbent, in November. President Donald Trump recently announced his endorsement of John James in the race.

Another talked-about race in Michigan is in the 13th Congressional District, where half a dozen Democrats have lined up to take John Conyer’s place after a sexual assault scandal.

What to expect at the polls

Some precincts around the region have changed this year, so be sure to check your local polling location before election day.

This election day, voters across Michigan will use a “next-generation” ballot system to submit their votes. Voting will still be done on paper with ink, but new equipment means the system is more secure. Read more about the new equipment here.

