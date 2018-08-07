Kansas City— A 15-year-old girl has been charged in connection with the fatal shootings of her parents in their Kansas City home.

Daejona M. Holmes faces two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence. Prosecutors have requested a bond of $150,000.

Certification for Daejona to stand trial as an adult has been submitted.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to a home in the 5000 block of Belmeade Road regarding a reported shooting on April 9. They found victims Kinderly Holmes and Brian Starr fatally wounded by gunshots inside.

The daughter had called police from a different location, records state. She told the call-taker that a robbery had occurred at the home and her parents were shot. Later she told police her father had shot her mother and she shot her father.

A neighbor reported hearing three shots that evening of April 9. A search of Daejona’s phone, subsequent to a search warrant being obtained, showed recent searches including “Scary movies where kids kill parents,” and rap lyrics about wanting father dead. Also, the search showed a video with Daejona holding a gun and dancing in her bedroom, court records states.

Police also found a hand-drawn depiction of stick figures, one labelled “me.” That stick figure was shooting another labelled “dad.”

A witness told police that he received calls from Daejona saying she needed help. When he met her at McDonald’s, she told him her parents had been shot. The witness added he had to talk her into calling 911.

According to court records, Daejona made nine phone calls with her mother’s phone following the shooting and she waited one hour to call 911.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.