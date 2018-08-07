DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say no one was injured after an ammonia leak at a beverage distribution business in Detroit.

Detroit Fire Department Lt. Clarence Watts tells the Detroit News the building was closed for the day following the leak Monday morning and its 15 employees were sent home to enable investigators to try to determine the cause of the leak.

Watts said the building houses a company that distributes Towne Club beverages and has both dry goods and liquids stored on the premises.

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/

