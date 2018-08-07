  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, ammonia leak, detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say no one was injured after an ammonia leak at a beverage distribution business in Detroit.

Detroit Fire Department Lt. Clarence Watts tells the Detroit News the building was closed for the day following the leak Monday morning and its 15 employees were sent home to enable investigators to try to determine the cause of the leak.

Watts said the building houses a company that distributes Towne Club beverages and has both dry goods and liquids stored on the premises.

___

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s