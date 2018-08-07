ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Michigan basketball coach John Beilein has undergone a double-bypass heart procedure and is expected to make a full recovery.

The school said Tuesday that Beilein is expected to leave the hospital in a few days and be “fully active” by the start of the season. The 65-year-old Beilein won’t go on the team’s trip to Spain from Aug. 17-26. Assistant Saddi Washington will serve as interim coach during Beilein’s recovery.

The procedure was performed Monday by Dr. Francis Pagani at the University of Michigan’s Samuel and Jean Frankel Cardiovascular Center. Pagani says the procedure was designed to improve blood flow to the heart.

Beilein says in a statement that he’s going to work very hard to be “stronger than ever” by the start of practice for the coming season.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.