(CBS) It’s no secret that Detroit is a city on the rise making it the perfect place to hold this year’s National Association of Black Journalists Convention (NABJ).

This year’s convention ran August 1 through 5 and was held at GM’s Renaissance Center. It’s been 26 years since the convention was last held in the Motor City.

Over 3,000 journalists and multimedia professionals descended on the city. The week kicked off with a welcome reception hosted by TV Host and Detroit native Shaun Robinson at Little Caesar’s Arena.

The week-long event included career development, workshops, networking opportunities, star-studded social gatherings and plenty of entertainment.

Top professionals from the industry were in attendance like Hollywood film mogul Tyler Perry, ESPN’s Jemelle Hill, ET’s Kevin Frasier, Roland Martin, civil rights leader Jessie Jackson, DeRay McKesson, Chance the Rapper and many more.

CBS 62 was at #NABJ18, click to see our full recap below: