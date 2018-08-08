LANSING (AP) — The Latest on Michigan’s primary election:

9:30 a.m.

Suburban Detroit attorney Andy Levin has won the Democratic primary to run for the congressional seat his retiring father has held for 36 years.

Levin defeated attorneys Ellen Lipton and Martin Brook on Tuesday and will face Republican Candius Stearns and Green Party candidate John McDermott in the November election.

Levin, a 58-year-old from Bloomfield Township who has never held elected office, is seeking to replace his father, Rep. Sander Levin, in the House. Sander Levin, whose brother is retired-Democratic Sen. Carl Levin, was elected to Congress in 1982.

Andy Levin founded Levin Energy Partners and is president of Lean & Green Michigan,

From 2010 to 2011, he headed the state’s Energy, Labor and Economic Growth department.

___

2:55 a.m.

Former legislative leader Gretchen Whitmer has won Democrats’ nomination for Michigan governor and will lead the state’s first all-female statewide ticket into her fall showdown against Republican state Attorney General Bill Schuette.

Schuette and Whitmer — both veteran officeholders — easily bested their opponents in Tuesday’s primary to set up their head-to-head race to succeed term-limited Republican Rick Snyder.

Another Trump favorite, African-American Iraq War veteran and business executive John James, advanced to face third-term Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Though Whitmer may still choose a male running mate, the Democrats are fielding women for state attorney general and secretary of state in what they hope will be a “pink wave” in November.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.