JACKSON (AP) — Voters in a southern Michigan county have supported funding for the return of animal control officers.

About 62 percent of Tuesday’s votes in Jackson County were in favor of a 10-year proposal that would add three animal control officers beginning next year. The county cut the last of its animal control officers in 2014, leaving police responsible for responding to animal situations.

The proposal called for residents owning a property valued at $100,000 pay an extra $12.50 in taxes a year. The millage is expected to generate about $1.1 million in the first year.

The measure also will provide money toward improvements at the county animal shelter. Officials say work is needed on the roof, parking lot and air conditioning system.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.