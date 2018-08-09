  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under: Belle Isle, thunderstorms

DETROIT (AP) — A cleanup effort is taking place on Detroit’s Belle Isle after severe thunderstorms this week damaged or knocked down scores of trees.

The island park in the Detroit River was among the hard-hit areas following Monday’s storms, which caused damage and knocked out power on Detroit’s east side, the Grosse Pointe suburbs and elsewhere. No injuries were reported.

Department of Natural Resources district supervisor Michael Terrell tells WDIV-TV about 75 to 100 trees snapped, were pulled out of the ground or were severely damaged.

Terrell was at Belle Isle during the storm and said there were “trees flying past.”

He says workers from across the state are part of the cleanup, which is ongoing this week.

