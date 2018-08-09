  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMSteve
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, Harry Potter, michigan showings

If you’re a young Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin in Michigan looking for one last hoorah before heading back to the local Hogwarts, hang on to your broomsticks — every Harry Potter film is returning to theaters nationwide for one week only. You read that right. You can watch all nine films at Cinemark XD theaters nationwide for $25 total. Or, if you can’t make it to all the showings, you can pay $5 per movie.

Cinemark is celebrating “Wizarding World XD Week” from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6. The $25 festival pass includes a free collectible keychain, a specially designed cup that you can refill for $3.50 through Nov. 30 and a commemorative festival badge. You can reserve your seats beginning Aug. 25. Seating is limited though, so passes will be doled out on a first-come, first-serve basis. And, obviously, you can only buy one pass per person.

Click here to continue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s