DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on Michigan’s primary election (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence has praised Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Bill Schuette and Senate nominee John James at a GOP “unity rally.”

Pence appeared at the rally Wednesday evening at a hotel in downtown Grand Rapids a day after Schuette, Michigan’s current attorney general, beat Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, conservative state Sen. Patrick Colbeck and Dr. Jim Hines, an obstetrician-gynecologist for the Republican gubernatorial nod.

James, a black Iraq War veteran and business executive and favorite of President Donald Trump, defeated self-funded detergent manufacturer Sandy Pensler for the chance to take on Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Republican Gov. Rick Snyder chose not to attend the rally, citing a scheduling conflict. He has not endorsed Schuette, who now faces Democrat Gretchen Whitmer in the general election.

___

5:15 p.m.

Nearly 2.2 million voters cast ballots in Michigan’s primary, the most in a midterm primary in at least 40 years and possibly the most in state history.

The previous high was set in 2002, when more than 1.7 million votes were cast. State turnout statistics posted online only date to 1978.

Secretary of state spokesman Fred Woohams said Wednesday that Tuesday’s turnout was “incredibly, drastically higher” than in past August primaries.

The Democratic vote in the governor’s race — which Gretchen Whitmer won — was higher than in 2002, when Jennifer Granholm advanced. The Republican vote — won by Bill Schuette — was not as high as when Rick Snyder moved on in 2010 but still near 1 million.

___

4:45 p.m.

Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones has won a special primary election to serve the final two months of former U.S. Rep. John Conyers’ congressional term.

Jones defeated three other Democrats in Tuesday’s special primary, including former Michigan state Rep. Rashida Tlaib. Tlaib won the Democratic nomination to run unopposed in the general election for the House seat. No Republicans are running for the seat in either the special primary or general election.

The 59-year-old Jones first was elected to the City Council in 2005.

The 89-year-old Conyers was first elected to the House in 1964. He stepped down in December citing health reasons, though several former female staffers had accused him of sexual harassment.

The heavily Democratic 13th District covers much of Detroit and some of its suburbs.

___

12:45 p.m.

A former Michigan state representative who could be the first Muslim woman elected to Congress already has thrown out a challenge to President Donald Trump, calling him a bully.

Rashida Tlaib told supporters early Wednesday after declaring victory in the 13th Congressional district Democratic primary that she’s “pretty ready for it,” but doesn’t know if Trump is ready for her.

The 42-year-old Tlaib also said that once in Congress she will fight back “against every single oppressive, racist structure that needs to be dismantled, because you deserve better than what we have today in our country.”

She defeated five other candidates Tuesday for the 2-year term that starts in January. The seat had been held by U.S. Rep. John Conyers.

___

10:55 a.m.

A former Obama administration official will face a Michigan co-chairman for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in the race for the suburban Detroit congressional seat held by retiring Republican Rep. Dave Trott.

Haley Stevens won the Democratic nomination, edging out four other Democrats in Tuesday’s District 11 race. She was a Treasury official who worked on the auto bailout under Obama.

Detroit-area business executive Lena Epstein won the Republican nomination. She beat four other Republicans in Tuesday’s primary. She co-owns an automotive oil company.

Democrats are hoping to flip the district, which includes Detroit’s affluent northwestern suburbs. Although it has traditionally leaned Republican, Trump barely won the district in 2016.

___

9:30 a.m.

Suburban Detroit attorney Andy Levin has won the Democratic primary to run for the congressional seat his retiring father has held for 36 years.

Levin defeated attorneys Ellen Lipton and Martin Brook on Tuesday and will face Republican Candius Stearns and Green Party candidate John McDermott in the November election.

Levin, a 58-year-old from Bloomfield Township who has never held elected office, is seeking to replace his father, Rep. Sander Levin, in the House. Sander Levin, whose brother is retired-Democratic Sen. Carl Levin, was elected to Congress in 1982.

Andy Levin founded Levin Energy Partners and is president of Lean & Green Michigan,

From 2010 to 2011, he headed the state’s Energy, Labor and Economic Growth department.

___

2:55 a.m.

Former legislative leader Gretchen Whitmer has won Democrats’ nomination for Michigan governor and will lead the state’s first all-female statewide ticket into her fall showdown against Republican state Attorney General Bill Schuette.

Schuette and Whitmer — both veteran officeholders — easily bested their opponents in Tuesday’s primary to set up their head-to-head race to succeed term-limited Republican Rick Snyder.

Another Trump favorite, African-American Iraq War veteran and business executive John James, advanced to face third-term Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Though Whitmer may still choose a male running mate, the Democrats are fielding women for state attorney general and secretary of state in what they hope will be a “pink wave” in November.

