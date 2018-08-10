SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Tecate port of entry Wednesday seized 92 pounds of heroin, valued at more than $870,000, from an elderly woman.

The 81-year-old woman was entering the U.S. Driving a 2011 Chrysler 200 Wednesday morning when a CBP K-9 alerted officials to the driver side rocker panel.

“The cartels will try and manipulate anyone to smuggle their narcotics through the ports of entry,” said San Diego CBP Director of Field Operations Pete Flores. “CBP officers are aware of the many tactics used by the cartels and remain ever vigilant to stop anyone attempting to smuggle narcotics.”

During an in-depth inspection, CBP officers discovered and extracted a total of 34 wrapped packages of heroin from the vehicle’s rocker panels. The estimated street value of the heroin is over $870,000.

The driver was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations agents for further processing and CBP officers seized the vehicle. She is an United States citizen.

