DEARBORN HEIGHTS (AP) — A candidate who didn’t spend a penny has defeated a state senator in suburban Detroit.

Betty Jean Alexander defeated Sen. David Knezek of Dearborn Heights in the Democratic primary election Tuesday. She’ll face Republican DeShawn Wilkins in the fall. The 5th District includes parts of Detroit, Dearborn Heights, Garden City, Inkster and Redford Township.

The Detroit News says Knezek was one of three incumbent lawmakers who lost.

Lamar Lemmons says he recruited Alexander to run for the Legislature. He says she only used the phone to promote herself.

Lemmons called the candidacy a “Hail Mary pass.” He says “sometimes the receiver catches the ball.”

