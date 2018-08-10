MICHIGAN — If you can catch only one meteor shower this year, it should be the Perseids. They’re zipping across the sky right now, and will peak overnight on Aug. 11-12 and Aug. 12-13. Whether you’ll be able to see it around Michigan depends on weather conditions, of course, but all signs are pointing to a spectacular show during the peak dates because the moon will only be a slim sliver of a crescent.

In normal years, the Perseids produce about 60-70 meteors an hour, and they’re typically rich in fireballs. In outburst years, such as 2016, the rate can more than double to around 150 to 200 meteors an hour.

Here’s the weekend weather:

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Sunday night: A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Dark Sky Preserves in Michigan

To get the best views, find a dark sky. It may be your backyard if you live in a rural area; others may have to get a bit creative. In Michigan, the best places to view are Dark Sky Preserves.

Dark Sky Preserves are protected against light pollution and are ideal locations for stargazing. Michigan is home to state-designated Dark Sky Preserves located within six state parks. There also are plenty of excellent night-sky viewing opportunities across more than 15,000 square miles in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The Headlands Dark Sky Park (Emmet County park) is the only internationally designated Dark Sky Park in the state and offers additional opportunities for viewing the night sky.

Dark Sky Preserves are located in the following state parks:

Lake Hudson Recreation Area

Negwegon State Park

Port Crescent State Park

Rockport Recreation Area

Thompson’s Harbor State Park

Wilderness State Park

Michiganders can catch magnificent views of the Perseid meteor shower during “Meteors & S’mores” in participating parks Aug. 9-13, 2018.

Bring blankets, seating, bug spray and snacks and enjoy a night of stargazing – campers and visitors are all welcome! Complimentary s’mores and campfires are part of the celebration. Designated viewing areas and viewing times will be specified at each park.

Visit http://www.midnrreservations.com or call 1-800-44PARKS to make a reservation.

For more on what to expect click here.