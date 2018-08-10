Kroger is going on a two-day hiring blitz Friday and Saturday as it looks to fill more than 600 positions around Michigan. Kroger hired more than 12,000 people across the country in 2017 and is looking to bring on another 11,000 this year, including in the mitten.

Locals interested in a job can apply for the position of interest at jobs.kroger.com, then show up at any Kroger between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday or Saturday for an on-the-spot interview. Appointments aren’t required, but be sure to submit your online application before showing up.

Click here for the full list of stores.