(CBS Detroit) – After voters went to the polls Tuesday in Michigan’s primary and set the stage for the showdown this fall when they will decide on a new governor, U.S. Senator and countless other elected jobs, the “Michigan Matters” roundtable talked about round two of the process which will wind down Nov. 6.

Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, Rod Alberts, Executive Director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association and Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson joined Carol Cain, Senior Producer &Host of “Michigan Matters” for a riveting conversation on politics ahead.

The governor’s race was front and center in the conversation as Democrat candidate Gretchen Whitmer and Republican candidate Bill Schuette got resounding thumbs up from voters.

Both candidates had been favored in polls but the margin they each won by – particularly Schuette — surprised the panel.

Newcomer John James, who won the GOP slot to face Democratic powerhouse U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, is another race guaranteed to gain much attention.

President Donald Trump endorsed Schuette and James in the primary – something that will make a difference this fall.

Numerous other races were vetted by the panel too.

On other topics, Patterson expressed his strong sentiments about a group of high profile CEOs including Gerry Anderson, Mary Barra, and Roger Penske, who are working to create an entity to help boost the region’s economic development capabilities.

Patterson saw it as a power grab that would hurt Oakland County. He and Cain had an intense exchange on the topic.

Alberts, who runs the North American International Auto Show, kicked off the show as he appeared with Cain to talk about the annual event held at Cobo Center which will make a historic move from January to June in 2020.

Alberts, who has been in charge of the show for over 30 years, talked about the reaction to news of the change.

The conversation also talked about the remarkable impact of the late FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne who died a few weeks ago as he helped saved the company and newly appointed FCA CEO Mike Manley.

And they talked about the iconic Ford Mustang, which marked its ten-millionth vehicle this week with a parade of Mustangs.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS Sunday at 11:30 on CBS 62.