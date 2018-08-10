  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:Brenda Jones, Election 2018, Michigan, Rashida Tlaib, us house seat

DETROIT (AP) — A U.S. House district representing Detroit and some surrounding cities has made some major news: First came last year, when longtime Democratic Rep. John Conyers resigned after being accused of groping and sexually harassing women. Then this week, when Rashida Tlaib won the primary election that set her up to become the first female Muslim member of Congress.

rashida e1533730805149 Michigan US House Seat Deals With Quirky Double Election

Amid the hoopla, however, is a quieter, quirky twist that’s leading to some unexpected questions and late-summer research in Detroit and Washington: Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones won a special primary election — on the same ballot that led to Tlaib’s win — to serve the final two months of Conyers’ term.

Will Jones take what’s essentially a high-profile temp job in the nation’s capital? Will she vacate her council job? Can she even do both? Here’s a look at the issues — and mysteries — of the Case of the Double Detroit Election.

