2018, bill schuette, Election 2018, Gretchen Whitmer

LANSING (AP) — Republican Bill Schuette and Democrat Gretchen Whitmer want to square off in at least three televised debates in their race for Michigan governor.

Schuette, the state’s attorney general, on Thursday proposed a minimum of three debates before November’s election — one in Detroit, one in Grand Rapids and an additional debate or debates in Flint, Lansing or Traverse City.

Whitmer, a former legislative leader, is proposing three debates. She wants one in Detroit focused on education and skills training, one in Flint focused on water and infrastructure and one in Grand Rapids focused on health care.

Whitmer and Schuette won their primaries this week. Debate negotiations could begin in coming weeks.

In 2014 and 2010, Rick Snyder met for one debate against his Democratic opponent in each year.

