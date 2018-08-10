Comments
Here are the top stories for the week of August 6, 2018 that you may have missed on CBSDetroit.com.
- Children Found In New Mexico Compound Were Training For School Shootings, Prosecutors Say: As authorities work to identify the remains of a boy found on a rural New Mexico compound, they’ve learned that at least one of 11 other children rescued there was trained to commit school shootings, prosecutors said.
- 2018 Michigan Primary Election Results: Tlaib Wins, Likely To Be First Muslim Woman In Congress
Former Michigan state Rep. Rashida Tlaib has won the Democratic nomination to run unopposed for the House seat long held by former Rep. John Conyers, setting her up to become the first Muslim woman elected to Congress.
- 15-Year-Old Girl Charged With Murdering Parents: A 15-year-old girl has been charged in connection with the fatal shootings of her parents in their Kansas City home.
- Officials Warn of Dog Flu Outbreak Spreading in Michigan: Michigan officials are raising concerns about an outbreak of dog flu in the southern part of the state.
- McRefugees: Why So Many People Sleep in McDonald’s in Hong Kong: In just five years there’s been a sixfold increase in so-called McRefugees in Hong Kong — residents who spend their nights sleeping in 24-hour McDonald’s outlets across the city, a survey has found.
- Report: 10 Reasons Americans Go To Church, And 9 Reasons They Don’t
If American religion were traded at a stock exchange, your broker might be telling you to sell. The trend lines don’t look great and haven’t for quite some time. Social scientists and religious leaders have lots of theories about the long, slow slide, blaming it on everything from the internet to the politicization of conservative Christianity.
- Click For Cash Contest: Wanna win some easy money? How does $500 sound? Well, here’s your chance – because CBS 62 is giving away $500 a day – weekdays August 6th – 31st. Click here to enter.
© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.