DETROIT (CBS) – The Daily Mail reports legendary singer Aretha Franklin is gravely ill and surrounded by her family in Detroit.

The Queen of Soul, who is 76-years-old, struggled with medical issues for years.

In 2017, Franklin stopped performing on what she calls “doctor’s orders”.

She is the recipient of 20-Grammy awards and 3-lifetime achievement awards.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.