Filed Under:2018, House Fire, Michigan

LINCOLN PARK (AP) — A 4-year-old boy and two women have been killed in a house fire southwest of Detroit.

The early Saturday morning blaze in Lincoln Park also killed four dogs inside the home. A man was able to get out of the house and was being treated at a hospital.

Officials report that the victims were the man’s wife, their nephew and a caretaker.

Police say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

