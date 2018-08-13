LINCOLN PARK (AP) — A 4-year-old boy and two women have been killed in a house fire southwest of Detroit.

The early Saturday morning blaze in Lincoln Park also killed four dogs inside the home. A man was able to get out of the house and was being treated at a hospital.

Officials report that the victims were the man’s wife, their nephew and a caretaker.

Police say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

