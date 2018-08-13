  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP) — A 27-year-old Detroit woman is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death after her 3-year-old son was killed in a crash on the city’s eastside.

Charlessia Pelt was arraigned Sunday. She also is charged with reckless driving causing death, child abuse and operating while intoxicated with occupants in a vehicle.

Michael Jones was not properly restrained Thursday in a child’s car seat in the rear of a minivan that barreled through a red light and struck a car. The collision ejected the boy into the street where the minivan rolled back over him. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Two other children in the minivan escaped serious injury.

Pelt did not have an attorney Sunday. She is jailed on bond.

