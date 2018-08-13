DETROIT — A Detroit woman is looking forward to sharing her good fortune with her family after winning $1 million playing Mega Millions. Rochell Whitaker, 82, matched the five white balls drawn – 01-02-04-19-29 – last month to win a $1 million prize. She bought her winning ticket at Dynasty Liquor, located at 8910 Puritan Street in Detroit.

“The morning after the drawing I was watching the news and they flashed the numbers on the screen,” said Whitaker. “I remember thinking to myself: ‘I got this!’ Turns out, I was right!”

Whitaker visited Lottery headquarters on Monday to claim the big prize. She plans to share her winnings with her family, she said.

