  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, Detroit Zoo

ROYAL OAK (AP) — A new habitat at the Detroit Zoo is a home for Japanese giant salamanders.

The former Rainforest Immersion Gallery at the zoo’s National Amphibian Conservation Center has been transformed into a space to provide the aquatic amphibians with a habitat twice the size of their previous dwelling.

The renovated space at the zoo in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak features elements resembling the giant salamanders’ native landscape, including a waterfall, stream and underwater caves.

Male salamanders Bob, Dieter and Sven are in the new habitat and females Hatsue and Helga are currently in the old habitat until the spring, which is breeding season. The Japanese giant salamander can grow to over 4 feet long, weigh up to 88 pounds and live about 50 years.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s