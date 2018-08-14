DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man has been released from state prison after serving more than three decades for a murder he says he didn’t commit.

The Detroit Free Press reports that 54-year-old Darrell Siggers was released from the William Dickerson Detention Facility on Friday.

Siggers was sentenced to life in prison for the death of James Montgomery. He’s getting a new trial because ballistics evidence and witness testimony during his 1984 trial has since been disputed.

Siggers has maintained that he was wrongfully convicted for decades. He tell officials that he’s always had faith in the system and believed it could work.

Siggers’ re-trial is scheduled for December. Until then, he plans to spend time with his family and take college classes to expand on the associate degree he earned behind bars.

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.