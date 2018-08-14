Filed Under:2018, detroit, immigration fraud

DETROIT (AP) — A former federal agent has been sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to bribery and conspiracy.

Clifton Divers of Detroit, a former agent with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, learned his sentence Monday in U.S. District Court in Detroit after entering the plea last January.

Authorities have said Divers used his position to obtain deferrals of deportations and other immigration benefits for non-citizen foreign nationals.

Attorney Charles Busse pleaded guilty in 2016 to bribery and conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax evasion and failing to report payments of more than $10,000. Busse of Birmingham was accused of paying bribes for deportation deferrals and other benefits for clients. He was sentenced last year to three years in prison.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s