Filed Under:2018, Accidental Shooting, detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old boy has accidentally shot and wounded himself after apparently finding a gun at his Detroit home.

The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being shot Monday night at the home on the city’s east side. Detroit police Commander Eric Decker says the child’s condition was upgraded to stable after undergoing surgery. He described the shooting a “very unfortunate accident.”

Decker says the weapon wasn’t secured and “we have to be more diligent keeping our weapons away from children.”

Police say the child’s parents were cooperating in the investigation. The Wayne County prosecutor’s office likely will review the case to determine whether charges will be filed.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s