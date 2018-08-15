The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is the best college for the money in Michigan, according to Money magazine. Money ranked 727 of the best colleges based on quality of education, affordability and outcomes. And while the usual suspects topped the list colleges in Michigan also made the cut.
Money pared down its rankings by only including institutions that had at least 500 students, had sufficient, reliable data that could be analyzed, and weren’t strapped for cash. The colleges also had graduation rates that were at least the median for its institutional category — public, private or historically black college or university — or had a high “value-added” graduation rate.
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
- Overall rank: 9
- Median SAT/ACT score: 1410/31
- Estimated price 2018-19 without aid: $30,200
- Est. price 2018-19 with average grant: $17,300
- Percent with need who get grants: 82%
- Average student debt: $20,100
- Early career earnings: $59,300
Michigan State University in East Lansing
- Overall rank: 41
- Median SAT/ACT score: 1130/27
- Estimated price 2018-19 without aid: $29,200
- Est. price 2018-19 with average grant: $16,100
- Percent with need who get grants: 74%
- Average student debt: $25,500
- Early career earnings: $51,800
Michigan Technological University in Houghton
- Overall rank: 112
- Median SAT/ACT score: 1200/28
- Estimated price 2018-19 without aid: $29,800
- Est. price 2018-19 with average grant: $17,500
- Percent with need who get grants: 79%
- Average student debt: $26,900
- Early career earnings: $63,000
Hope College in Holland
- Overall rank: 248
- Median SAT/ACT score: 1140/26
- Estimated price 2018-19 without aid: $46,500
- Est. price 2018-19 with average grant: $29,800
- Percent with need who get grants: 87%
- Average student debt: $27,000
- Early career earnings: $46,200
Calvin College in Grand Rapids
- Overall rank: 268
- Median SAT/ACT score: 1170/26
- Estimated price 2018-19 without aid: $47,900
- Est. price 2018-19 with average grant: $27,300
- Percent with need who get grants: 99%
- Average student debt: $26,400
- Early career earnings: $47,000
Albion College in Albion
- Overall rank: 340
- Median SAT/ACT score: 1050/23
- Estimated price 2018-19 without aid: $58,100
- Est. price 2018-19 with average grant: $22,200
- Percent with need who get grants: 100%
- Average student debt: $27,200
- Early career earnings: $48,500
