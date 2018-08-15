The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is the best college for the money in Michigan, according to Money magazine. Money ranked 727 of the best colleges based on quality of education, affordability and outcomes. And while the usual suspects topped the list colleges in Michigan also made the cut.

Money pared down its rankings by only including institutions that had at least 500 students, had sufficient, reliable data that could be analyzed, and weren’t strapped for cash. The colleges also had graduation rates that were at least the median for its institutional category — public, private or historically black college or university — or had a high “value-added” graduation rate.

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

Overall rank: 9

Median SAT/ACT score: 1410/31

Estimated price 2018-19 without aid: $30,200

Est. price 2018-19 with average grant: $17,300

Percent with need who get grants: 82%

Average student debt: $20,100

Early career earnings: $59,300

Michigan State University in East Lansing

Overall rank: 41

Median SAT/ACT score: 1130/27

Estimated price 2018-19 without aid: $29,200

Est. price 2018-19 with average grant: $16,100

Percent with need who get grants: 74%

Average student debt: $25,500

Early career earnings: $51,800

Michigan Technological University in Houghton

Overall rank: 112

Median SAT/ACT score: 1200/28

Estimated price 2018-19 without aid: $29,800

Est. price 2018-19 with average grant: $17,500

Percent with need who get grants: 79%

Average student debt: $26,900

Early career earnings: $63,000

Hope College in Holland

Overall rank: 248

Median SAT/ACT score: 1140/26

Estimated price 2018-19 without aid: $46,500

Est. price 2018-19 with average grant: $29,800

Percent with need who get grants: 87%

Average student debt: $27,000

Early career earnings: $46,200

Calvin College in Grand Rapids

Overall rank: 268

Median SAT/ACT score: 1170/26

Estimated price 2018-19 without aid: $47,900

Est. price 2018-19 with average grant: $27,300

Percent with need who get grants: 99%

Average student debt: $26,400

Early career earnings: $47,000

Albion College in Albion

Overall rank: 340

Median SAT/ACT score: 1050/23

Estimated price 2018-19 without aid: $58,100

Est. price 2018-19 with average grant: $22,200

Percent with need who get grants: 100%

Average student debt: $27,200

Early career earnings: $48,500

