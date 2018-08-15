U.S. News & World Report has released its rankings of the best hospitals in America for 2018-19, evaluating more than 4,500 hospitals in the country across 16 specialties and nine procedures and conditions. U.S. News also ranked the best hospitals in America by region.

In Michigan, the University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor was ranked as the state’s best hospital. A total of 21 hospitals in Michigan were ranked by U.S. News.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, was named the country’s best hospital. It was tops on an “honor roll” list of 20 hospitals noted for delivering “exceptional treatment across multiple areas of care.” The Minnesota hospital was ranked in 15 specialties and rated as “high performing” in one specialty. U.S News explains that a “high performing” rating means a hospital was not nationally ranked but was significantly better than average in a specialty.

In all, 158 hospitals in the country ranked nationally in at least one specialty and more than 1,100 hospitals were rated as high performing in at least one common procedure or condition, according to U.S. News. A total of 29 hospitals were rated as “high performing” in all nine procedures and conditions. Hospitals were not ranked numerically for procedures and conditions.

Among Michigan’s best hospitals, University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine is nationally ranked in 14 adult specialties and 10 pediatric specialties, and is No. 5 on U.S. News’ honor roll of best hospitals.

Also from Michigan, Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak (No. 2 in Michigan) is nationally ranked in 9 adult specialties; Beaumont Hospital-Troy (No. 3) is nationally ranked in 2 adult specialties; Spectrum Health-Butterworth and Blodgett Campuses in Grand Rapids (No. 4) is nationally ranked in 6 pediatric specialties; DMC Harper University Hospital in Detroit (No. 5) is nationally ranked in 4 adult specialties; and Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit (No. 8) is nationally ranked in 1 adult specialty.

According to the ranking, here are the best hospitals in Michigan:

University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine (1)

Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak (2)

Beaumont Hospital-Troy (3)

Spectrum Health-Butterworth and Blodgett Campuses (4)

DMC Harper University Hospital (5)

Ascension Providence Hospital-Southfield (6)

Munson Medical Center (7)

Henry Ford Hospital (8)

St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Hospital (9)

Bronson Methodist Hospital (9)

McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital (9)

Mercy Health St. Mary’s Campus (12)

