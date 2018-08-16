This week’s Seen In Detroit photo round-up highlights some of our favorite photos snapped in Corktown this week! From precious pups to delicious eats, Corktown has it all!
New to “Seen in Detroit”? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!
Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!
Ooooowwwweeeeeee is that a fragel? 😋 It sure is! And I’m not talking bout the rock! That’s a panko crusted fried bagel with wasabi cream cheese from @dibagels! 😲 The crunch is seriously absurd – so loud it’ll blow out your ear drums! • • Tag everyone who loves fried stuff👇🏼 • • #munchinwithmichael #bagelmonday #monday #bagel #detroit #yummy #foodgasm #foodstagram #foodporn #bagels #delicious #love #hope #cheese #fried #deepfried #deep
Misschien wel een nieuwe guilty pleasure? Bij een trip naar Amerika hoort ook een baseball wedstrijd, mét hotdog! Ben jij al eens naar de US geweest? . First time in America, First time Detroit Tigers, First proper hotdog😁 . . . #visitusa #baseball #detroittigers #detroittigersbaseball #comericapark #detroit #motorcity #hotdog #feedfeed #guiltypleasure #foodporn #michigan #visitmichigan
And 20 miles later we ended up in front of this beauty ✨🙌🚴🏾♀️ . . . #detroit #detroithome #oldhouselove #thisoldhouse #architecture #apartmenttherapy #homegoals #homewithrue #brickhome #archi_ologie #victorianhome #loftstyle #loftliving #urbanhome #howwedwell #currenthomeview #housedetails #moodygrams #moodygram #corktowndetroit #thisplacematters #victorianarchitecture #castle #deserve2preserve
If you’ve visited the dye house then you’ve met Dexter! If you follow us, you have met him, too! 🐶 He is a “special” kind of twisted✨You can be too – with the “Special Kind of Twisted” package enjoy 20% off through December 2018 🎉 Thank you all for your support. We couldn’t have done it with out you! 💕 • • • • #brightlytwisted #uncommonlypretty #oneofakind #handdyed #handmade #tiedye #fashion #style #lifestyle #madeinmichigan #michiganmade #shop #shopnow #shopping shopsmall #taptoshop #shopsmallbusiness #shoplocal #smallbusiness #sale #deals #art #color #detroitbrand #summer #corktown #corktowndetroit #detroit #puppies