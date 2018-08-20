GLASSELL PARK (CBSLA) — Authorities said a Lyft driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot during an apparent road rage incident in Glassell Park.

The unidentified 24-year-old victim was shot in the head.

The driver’s two passengers were not hurt in the attack, said the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officials said the shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. near the intersection of Eagle Rock Boulevard and Avenue 40.

After he was hit, the driver slammed into a fire hydrant causing water to gush 30 feet into the sky.

There was no description of the shooter, said LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman.

The suspect was believed to be driving a dark Toyota Prius.

There was also no explanation of how the road rage incident started between the driver and the shooter.

Sunday evening, KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen spoke to residents who heard the gunshots.

“I got woken up by the sound of very loud gunfire going off, about 30 yards away from my open window where I was sleeping on the third floor. And I heard a loud thud noise which was the fire hydrant landing on the sidewalk,” says Joe Hedge.

“Kinda scary when it happens that close to you,” says Hedge.

The victim underwent surgery Sunday but his current condition was unclear, Nguyen reported.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.