2018, fatal crash, mid-Michigan

LANSING (AP) — Authorities say a woman is dead and four people are injured following a crash into a closed mid-Michigan school.

The crash happened about 11 p.m. Sunday at Fairview Elementary School in Lansing.

Police say a 36-year-old woman died. They say a 43-year-old man and three children, ages 5, 11 and 12, had what were described as life-threatening injuries.

The Lansing State Journal reports construction crews put a wood board to cover the damage to the school. The crash is under investigation.

