eastpointe, shooting

EASTPOINTE (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was killed and two other people were hurt during an exchange of gunfire in a Detroit suburb.

Eastpointe police said a fight broke out Saturday night at a house party. The shootout started after the organizer shut down the party.

The injured were two men, 19 and 34, and both are expected to survive. Investigators say many homes and vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

 

