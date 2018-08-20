In search of a new favorite fitness spot? Whether your exercise of choice is yoga, barre, or classic self-guided cardio and weight training, there’s a place around Detroit waiting to welcome you.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fitness studios around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re inclined to try something new.

1. Citizen Yoga

PHOTO: AMANDA B./ YELP

Topping the list is Citizen Yoga. Located at 1224 Library St. in Downtown, the yoga spot is the highest rated fitness spot in Detroit, boasting five stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp.

Reviewers love its plentiful class offerings, the availability of a shower and changing room on-site, and the skilled instructors. The variety of classes also includes a Rooftop Vinyasa and Vino session, with an optional glass of wine available after the class.

2. Detroit Barre

PHOTO: ELLEN D./ YELP

Next up is Rivertown’s Detroit Barre, situated at 2217 Franklin St. With five stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp, the barre class spot has proven to be a local favorite. It offers classes that combine ideas from ballet, Pilates and yoga into low impact, isometric exercises.

Yelpers praise the instructors for their welcoming attitudes and willingness to make modifications for beginners or people with injuries.

3. Bikram Yoga Midtown Detroit

PHOTO: BIKRAM YOGA MIDTOWN DETROIT/ YELP

Bikram Yoga Midtown Detroit, a yoga and personal training spot in Midtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 24 Yelp reviews. It offers hot yoga classes: hatha yoga practiced in a heated room.

Yelpers love the large, beautiful space and challenging workouts, despite some reporting problems finding parking. Head over to 55 W. Canfield, Suite 1 to see for yourself.

4. Planet Fitness

PHOTO: MACIEK N./ YELP

Finally, over in State Fair Grounds, check out the Detroit outpost of national chain Planet Fitness, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers praise the low monthly fee, cleanliness and plentiful, well-maintained machines in the gym. You can find the fitness studio at 1385 W. 8 Mile Road.