DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Police Chief James Craig says two of his officers’ lives were endangered when they fired gunshots at a man who had shot at them while he fled from them.

Craig said one shot hit the 24-year-old man Monday night and he was hospitalized Tuesday in critical condition. His name hasn’t been released.

The chief says the man was wanted on an out-of-state warrant.

Craig says the officers were on patrol when they saw the man was armed while among a group of people. When the officers stopped to question him, Craig says he took off on foot, ran several yards, turned and fired a single shot toward the officers. The officers weren’t injured.

Craig says the officers’ body cam footage is being reviewed. The officers’ names haven’t been released.

