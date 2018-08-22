MICHIGAN — A recent report from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed in 2017 drug overdoses were responsible for the deaths of 2,662 Michiganders, more than the number of traffic and firearm deaths combined. The overdose deaths represent an 82 percent increase over five years and an eight percent jump from 2016.

“The CDC’s findings are staggering and I am reminded of how crucial it is for us to take action to protect more Michiganders from opioid addiction,” said State Rep. Joe Bellino.

The CDC estimates the report actually underreports the total number of drug overdose related deaths by about eight percent, because their numbers track cause of death from death certificates and “pending investigation” was listed on several certificates.

The report also noted that experts attribute the drastic increase in prescription drug deaths to the increased potency of pain medications and more Michiganders having opioid/ Schedule II prescriptions.

