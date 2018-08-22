Tying the knot is — well, is supposed to be — a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The dress must be perfect. The engagement ring must make a statement. The venue must be accessible enough that those second-cousins you’ve seen three times in your life can still make it. There’s a lot that goes into weddings, and Americans are more than willing to empty the savings account to make them extra special.

While Europeans spend roughly $5,500 to get hitched, American couples spend a whopping five times that — nearly $26,000, according to the folks over at The Wedding Report. In Michigan last year, people spent an average of $21,850. That number has been steadily decreasing since 2014, when it cost $23,300.

Here’s a look at the costs:

No. 35. Michigan

Cost of typical wedding: $21,850

Number of weddings in 2017: 58,412 (11th most)

Average dress cost: $1,095 (4th lowest)

Average ring cost: $3,096 (8th lowest)

Median household income: $50,803 (18th lowest)

If you’re thinking that’s a lot, get this — couples in Hawaii typically spend more than $39,000 on the event, more than anywhere else in the country. That includes more than $1,600 on the white dress — something the bride will likely only ever wear once — and about $4,500 on a ring, according to the financial news and opinion site 24/7 Wall St., which ranked all 50 states.

So you may want to rethink that destination wedding on the glistening white sands of Maui. And you might also consider avoiding the Northeast, which is home to four of the five most expensive states to get married.

