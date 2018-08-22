DETROIT (AP) — Police say an off-duty Detroit firefighter has been killed in his home.

Police Chief James Craig says 29-year-old Jack Wiley Jr. was fatally shot at his Detroit house. The body was discovered Tuesday by a family member.

Craig says it’s a “fresh case and information is sketchy.”

Wiley was the son of a firefighter and had been with the Detroit department for four years. Friends say he was living alone and recently moved into a home that needed a lot of work. A neighbor and fellow firefighter, Martin Rucker, says Wiley hadn’t been around “long enough for there to be any trouble.”

In 2015, another Detroit firefighter nearing retirement was killed during a robbery. Three people were convicted.

