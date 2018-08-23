GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Officials say at least 100 people from 25 states who attended a national letter carrier’s convention in western Michigan have reported flu-like symptoms.

The Kent County Health Department says the people who were sickened attended the National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association convention at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids from Aug. 14-17. Department spokesman Steve Kelso tells The Grand Rapids Press that one of those sickened required a hospital stay.

Health officials say influenza is suspected since symptoms generally involve cough, sneezing and fever.

Officials report the source of the illnesses is under investigation. Several thousand people attended the event and Kelso says he isn’t aware of any DeVos Place employees becoming ill.

