(CNN) — Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams and Jennifer Holliday will be among those performing at Aretha Franklin’s funeral, a source with knowledge of the planning tells CNN.

The funeral is set to take place on August 31 at 10 a.m. ET at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

Aretha Franklin performs on the opening night of a run of shows at the Aladdin Wednesday June 21, 1978, in Las Vegas.

Public viewings will be held August 28 and 29 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, the singer’s publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn, previously told CNN.

The legendary soul singer died last week after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

Holliday told CNN last week that she “idolized” Franklin her “whole life.”

“She was always just very supportive and very, very thoughtful,” Holliday said.

Music producer Clive Davis is planning a tribute concert to honor the singer that will take place in November at Madison Square Garden.

