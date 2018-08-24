  • CBS 62 Live Video

In an effort to get women motivated and moving in purpose, the Detroit Women’s Network in partnership with local author Julie Thomas are hosting the Metro Detroit Women’s Empowerment lunch.

Taking place October 6 at University of Detroit Mercy, the event is designed to empower women all over to speak their truth and share their stories.

Featured speakers include, radio hosts Afaf Ahmad, and De’vona Hamilton, pastor Laura Kelly and more.

For the full lineup of speakers and more information on this free event including how to register click here.

Event Details: Women’s Empowerment Lunch
Location: U of D Mercy, 4001 W Six Mile Rd. Detroit
When: October 6, 2018, 11 a.m – 4:00 p.m.

