LANSING — Former Michigan State University women’s gymnastics coach Kathie Klages has been charged with two counts of lying to a peace officer in connection to the Larry Nassar investigation, according to a release from Attorney General Bill Schuette.

Klages is accused of denying to Michigan State Police detectives that she had been told prior to 2016 of Nassar’s sexual misconduct of hundreds of women on campus. Witnesses have claimed they reported Nassar’s sexual abuse to Klages going back more than 20 years, Schuette said.

The charges are for both a felony and a misdemeanor and are punishable by imprisonment. The warrant was authorized by Magistrate Laura Millmore in 54A District Court and a cash surety bond of $5,000 was set.

