As students head back to the classroom, a new poll released by a group of educators and community leaders from across the state found support for changing the way Michigan schools are funded to better meet the needs of all students.

Dr. Wanda-Cook Robinson, School Finance Research Collaborative member and Superintendent of Oakland Schools, appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of “Michigan Matters,” to talk about their new poll.

The program airs 11:30 Sunday on CBS 62.



The collaborative — which formed two years ago — commissioned the poll.

Cook-Robinson talked how it showed support for changing the way Michigan’s schools are funded to better address all students needs. It included funding considerations for things too like special education, career programs and student transportation.

She said they would be taking poll results and talking with elected officials and policymakers.

Cook-Robinson then appeared with Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson and Mark S. Lee, CEO of The LEE Group, as they joined Cain on the roundtable.



A robust conversation took place on how the region can better prepare young people for jobs of today and tomorrow.

Patterson talked about a new report his county commissioned that outlined the disconnect of jobs and talent which was going to grow worse in the decades ahead.

The panel also touched on the governor’s race with Gretchen Whitmer and Bill Schuette announcing their Lt. Governor candidates.

There was discussion about the late Aretha Franklin and her impact.

Lee was in New York City last week when news of her passing occurred and he visited the famed Apollo Theatre, while Cook-Robinson mentioned how the Queen of Soul helped pay for a church choir from Southfield to perform at President Barack Obama’s inauguration.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS Sunday at 11:30 on CBS 62.