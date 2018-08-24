LANSING — Thanks to a new bill, money for skilled trades will now be implemented as part of the law. Under legislation that codifies the Skilled Trades Training Fund, Michigan companies will continue to receive training that enhances talent, productivity, and employment retention without the need for annually renewing the program, officials announced this week.

Since 2014, the State of Michigan has dedicated over $72 million dollars in competitive awards to more than 2,200 Michigan companies through the Skilled Trades Training Fund, resulting in the creation of 14,000 jobs and the retention of 56,000 jobs since the program’s inception.

Up until now, funding for skilled trades training has been provided by annual appropriation bills. To ensure ongoing operations of the effective, and popular, program, legislation was introduced by Sen. Ken Horn (R-Frankenmuth), to codify the program in state statute.

“Changing the name to the Going PRO Talent Fund reflects the broad nature of training and further promotes the significance of our professional trades,” Gov. Rick Snyder said. “The collaborative nature of this program is a large part of what has made it so successful – employers work with their local education, economic development and Michigan Works! partners to provide demand-driven training that addresses critical talent shortages. This great program is at the heart of what the Marshall Plan for Talent is all about.”

Sen. Horn’s bill became Public Act 260 of 2018 when it was recently signed into law by Gov. Rick Snyder, immediately changing the name of the program to the Going PRO Talent Fund. Created prior to the introduction of his Marshall Plan for Talent, the Going PRO Talent Fund serves as an integral piece of the foundation of the Marshall Plan.

The most important change this bill makes is expanding the timeline for training to be completed. In the past, training generally had to be completed in the first half of the calendar year. Now, training can occur within a year of the award, which is something employers need to be more effective. It also ensures that prior year investments in the fund won’t lapse at the end of a fiscal year, but instead stay with the program for the years to come.

