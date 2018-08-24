New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Friday, August 24, 2018, 7:05 pm ET

New York Yankees -180

The trusty projection model has the Yankees beating the Orioles in 70 percent of simulations for their Friday showdown and by a margin of nearly two runs per contest. These numbers are lopsided enough to justify laying the price. New York is 4-1 in the past five starts by CC Sabathia against the Orioles and is 5-2 in the past seven meetings in Baltimore.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (13-8 in last 21 MLB O/U picks)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies

Friday, August 24, 2018, 8:40 pm ET

ST. LOUIS -106

My numbers see the Cardinals taking down the Rockies in more than 60 percent of simulations for their Friday meeting, making St. Louis a value at the flat price. The Cardinals have won five straight starts by Miles Mikolas and are on a 10-1 spurt in road games. The Rockies are on a 2-6 clip against NL Central opponents.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (13-8 in last 21 MLB O/U picks)

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Friday, August 24, 2018, 10:07 pm ET

UNDER 8

Dallas Keuchel has completely bounced back since a mid-season swoon. He mowed down the Angels over seven innings in July and has allowed just 16 hits in 90 career at-bats against the team (.178). Meanwhile, Andrew Heaney is 7-2 with a 2.90 ERA at home, including two outings against Houston in which he allowed two runs over 14 innings. Neither team seems poised to score much on Friday.

SportsLine Expert: Adam Thompson (138-91 in last 229 MLB ML picks)

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Colorado State Rams

Saturday, August 25, 2018, 7:30 pm ET

COLORADO STATE -14

Colorado State has won and covered the last five meetings in the series, including 2017’s 51-21 victory at Hawaii, which was in the middle of an 0-10 ATS run to close out the Rainbow Warriors’ season. Only seven teams are rated lower than Hawaii this season, as it returns just nine starters and none at the skill positions. The Rams replace quarterback Nick Stevens, but the high-powered offense will be in good shape with Washington graduate transfer K.J. Carta-Samuels. Colorado State to cover is the play.

SportsLine Expert: Micah Roberts

Wyoming Cowboys vs. New Mexico State Aggies

Saturday, August 25, 2018, 10:00 pm ET

WYOMING -3.5

The Aggies are coming off of their best season in 50 years. The concern is that they lose three of their best offensive players, two of whom are playing professionally. The Cowboys lost their starting QB Josh Allen to the NFL, as he was taken in the first round. But they return nine defnsive starters, who should make the difference in this game. Redshirt freshman QB Tyler Vander Waal should get more comfortable as he sees some game action. Lay the points.

SportsLine Expert: Emory Hunt (5-1 in last 6 WYO ATS picks)

