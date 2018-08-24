This Week’s Top Stories: Aretha Franklin’s Funeral, Coconut Oil Warning, VMAs Recap and More
Here are the top stories for the week of August 20, 2018 that you may have missed on the new CBSDetroit.com.
- Latest: Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson Among Performers Set For Aretha Franklin’s Funeral: Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams and Jennifer Holliday will be among those performing at Aretha Franklin’s funeral, a source with knowledge of the planning says.
- Toddlers Survive Alone For Days After Car Wreck Kills Mother: A 3-year-old boy and his 1-year-old brother survived alone for about two days after they were passengers in a single-car wreck that killed their mother in south Arkansas.
- Man Urinated On 5-Year-Old Black Girl, Called Her Racial Slur, Police Say: A man has been arrested after police say he urinated on a 5-year-old black girl in an alley in western Michigan and called her a racial slur.
- Coconut Oil Is ‘Pure Poison,’ Harvard Professor Claims: Months after a report from the American Heart Association (AHA) warned against consuming coconut oil, a Harvard professor is blasting the popular product as “pure poison.”
- Recap: MTV VMAS 2018: Complete List Of Winners, Highlights, Madonna Slammed For Aretha Tribute: MTV’s biggest night of the year, the Video Music Awards, was an A+ spectacle with both pop culture and politics headlines. The top prize, video of the year, went to Camila Cabello for “Havana…” Cabello also won artist of the year.
