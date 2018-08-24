Judge Tells ICE To Stop Threatening Iraqi Detainees In Michigan JailA federal judge has determined there is evidence to suggest immigration officials have been threatening Iraqi detainees at a Michigan jail and pressuring them to agree to deportations.

Detroit Police Officer Sues Department Alleging RacismThe Detroit Police Department has been hit by a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of black officer who alleges a racially hostile work environment.

This Week's Top Stories: Aretha Franklin's Funeral, Coconut Oil Warning, VMAs Recap and MoreHere are the top stories for the week of August 20, 2018 that you may have missed on the new CBSDetroit.com.

Michigan Matters: The Cost Of EducationAs students head back to the classroom, a new poll released by a group of educators and community leaders from across the state found support for changing the way Michigan schools are funded to better meet the needs of all students.

Starbucks Will Start Paying Employees To Give BackThe company announced on Thursday that it is testing a program that will allow some employees to spend half of their workweek at a local nonprofit.

False Alarm: Democrats Say Feared Hack Attempt Was Just A TestThe Democratic National Committee said late Wednesday night that what it had earlier feared was the beginning of a sophisticated attempt to hack into its voter database, was, in fact, an unauthorized "simulated phishing test"