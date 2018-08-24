METRO DETROIT — Expect a muggy and possibly wet weekend in store around metro Detroit. Temperatures reach almost 90 this weekend with chances of storms both Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s a look at the full forecast for the weekend:

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Click here to continue.