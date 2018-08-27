DETROIT — The city of Metro Detroit will be taken over by the memory of the Queen of Soul all this week. Fans and mourners will celebrate Aretha Franklin’s life with five days of events. Franklin, died Aug. 16 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by friends and family. The events include public visitations, a pink Cadillac motorcade a tribute concert and the official funeral.

Gospel tribute

The concert will be held at New Bethel church and hosted by the Rev. Robert Smith Jr., pastor of New Bethel. Franklin’s late father, the Rev. C.L. Franklin, was the longtime pastor at New Bethel. The tribute is free to attend.

When: Monday, Aug. 27 6-9 p.m

Where: 430 Linwood St. ,Detroit.

Visitation

Franklin’s body will lie in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History. The viewing will be open to the public for two days.

When: Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 28 and Aug. 29: Public visitations. The museum will open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both days.

Where: 315 E Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

Third day of visitation: The funeral home announced there will be an additional day of viewing Aug. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 8430 Linwood St, Detroit.

Tribute concert

A musical tribute for the late Aretha Franklin will be held Aug. 30 at Chene Park in Detroit, organizers announced. The event will be free, officials said. It is scheduled for the evening. Performers and details for ticketing are still being finalized.

When: Thursday, Aug. 30: Additional visitation, tribute concert

Admission: Tickets will be available Monday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Guests are limited to two tickets.

Funeral service

Funeral service in Detroit

When: 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018

Where: Greater Grace Temple, 23500 W Seven Mile Rd, Detroit, MI 48219

Performing: An all-star lineup that includes Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Shirley Caesar and many more will perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeral on Friday morning.

Also slated to perform are Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday and Aretha Franklin’s son, Edward Franklin.

Speaking: Former President Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Cicely Tyson will be among the speakers.

Motorcade Of Pink Cadillacs

More 100 pink Cadillacs will be on hand for Aretha Franklin’s funeral on Friday, Aug. 31. in honor of Franklin’s hit song ‘Freeway of Love.’ Organizers say it’s the perfect way to show the Queen of Soul respect in honor of her death.