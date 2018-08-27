(CBS) – As children head back-to-school, one lawmaker is pushing for safer school supplies.

New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer wants an investigation into supplies that could contain toxic chemicals.

“Depending on the product, that crayon, that marker, even that binder might have dangerous chemicals in it like phthalates, that science has long proved can make kids sick,” said Schumer.

The makers of Playskool crayons did not respond to requests for comment after the brand, sold at Dollar Tree, was found to have trace elements of asbestos.

A company spokesperson told the Washington Post earlier this year it’s conducting its own investigation.