Filed Under:2018, hit and run, judge

MARINE CITY (AP) — A Detroit-area judge is appearing in court on the other side of the bench.

Roseville Judge Catherine Steenland is charged with two misdemeanors in an investigation of a hit-and-run crash last September in Roseville. She’s charged with failing to stop at a personal-injury accident and failing to report an accident.

Steenland is expected to appear in court Monday. She hasn’t commented since the case was announced Thursday.

The case is being handled by the Wayne County prosecutor’s office after Macomb County authorities recused themselves. Prosecutor Kym Worthy says the allegations against the judge are “disturbing.”

A 31-year-old man says a woman in a red sedan hit his car and drove away. The Macomb Daily reports Steenland was on medical leave at the time.

