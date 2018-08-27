  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, Grand Rapids, Trending

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Prosecutors say charges have been dropped against a man accused of urinating on a 5-year-old black girl in western Michigan because children made up the story.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday the charges were dropped after authorities determined the children made up the story “to avoid trouble.” It says one child urinated on another child and they concocted the story.

RELATED: Man Urinated On 5-Year-Old Black Girl, Called Her Racial Slur, Police Say

The girl’s parents called Grand Rapids police on Wednesday evening and reported that a roughly 60-year-old white man had urinated on her and called her a racial slur about 20 minutes earlier. Police say they canvased the neighborhood and identified as suspect, who was taken into custody after he arrived at his home.

Police said at the time another 5-year-old and two 7-year-old children witnessed what happened.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s